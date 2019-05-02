Bo-Kaap a national asset, says group after heritage declaration

Malema: Land essential to EFF's aim of building houses for poor
Politics
Nineteen locations in the area will now enjoy national heritage status.
CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers' Association says it knows that the hard work is not over yet after the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday night declared that 19 areas in Bo-Kaap have been declared heritage sites.
The process has entered phase one and the sites have been gazetted.
The Bo-Kaap Association's Jacky Poking said that this historic declaration signals that the country sees Bo-Kaap as a national asset.
Poking, however, said this was not the end of the battle.
“We understand that the work is not finished, and this doesn’t mean the fight is over.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.