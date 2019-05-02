Bo-Kaap a national asset, says group after heritage declaration

Nineteen locations in the area will now enjoy national heritage status.

CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers' Association says it knows that the hard work is not over yet after the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday night declared that 19 areas in Bo-Kaap have been declared heritage sites.

The process has entered phase one and the sites have been gazetted.

The Bo-Kaap Association's Jacky Poking said that this historic declaration signals that the country sees Bo-Kaap as a national asset.

Poking, however, said this was not the end of the battle.

“We understand that the work is not finished, and this doesn’t mean the fight is over.”