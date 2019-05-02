ATM’s Caesar Nongqunga to ask congregates not to vote for ANC

African Transformation Movement founder and church head Caesar Nongqunga said toxic infighting was the main reason the church had turned its back on the governing party.

NGQELENI - African Transformation Movement (ATM) founder and church head Caesar Nongqunga said on Thursday the church would tell its 6.8 million congregants not to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) again but rather to throw their support behind the new party.

The ATM was founded in 2018 and caused a stir when it secured 30% of the votes in a recent Eastern Cape by-election.

Nongqunga said the idea for the new party came to him during a thanksgiving sermon in December 2017.

Since then the chief apostle of the charismatic Twelve Apostles Church in Christ hasn’t looked back.

Nonqunga said the church had to be united on politics.

“We used to vote for ANC. As the church, we don’t allow ourselves to vote as individuals because we are saying if we are politically divided, we will also be spiritually divided. When it comes to politics, we will speak other languages, and end up fighting whilst we are still in church.”

Nongqunga added that toxic infighting was the main reason the church had turned its back on the governing party.

