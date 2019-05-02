Arsenal's Ramsey denied swansong as hamstring injury ends season

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Arsenal's Ramsey denied swansong as hamstring injury ends season

The 28-year-old, whose Arsenal contract expires next month, is set to join Italian side Juventus after signing a four-year agreement with the Serie A champions in February.

An Aaron Ramsey strike and a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal gave Arsenal a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on 11 April 2019. Picture: Facebook.
An Aaron Ramsey strike and a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal gave Arsenal a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on 11 April 2019. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

BENGALURU - Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury that also ends an 11-year career at the London club, Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said.

The 28-year-old, whose Arsenal contract expires next month, is set to join Italian side Juventus after signing a four-year agreement with the Serie A champions in February.

Wales international Ramsey, Arsenal’s longest-serving current player, sustained the injury in the Europa League quarter-final victory at Napoli last month.

“It was a good experience to work with every player and with him especially, because he can transmit his energy and he showed me his heart is red with Arsenal,” Emery told reporters ahead of Thursday’s semi-final first leg against Valencia.

“I said to him one month ago that I wanted to do something important in his last matches with us at the moment, maybe he can come back in the future.”

Ramsey moved to Arsenal in 2008 from Cardiff City and made more than 350 appearances in all competitions. He won the FA Cup three times.

“I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player,” Ramsey said on Instagram.

“Unfortunately it’s out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support.

“I was a spotty young kid coming in and I’m leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA