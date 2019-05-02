ANC says its electioneering message well received

The ANC said on its elections trail, it had seen the face of despair on those who felt left behind and struggled to make ends meet.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said despite the varying living conditions experienced by South Africans, the party’s message has been well received ahead of next week's elections.

The party held a state of readiness briefing on its Siyanqoba Rally at the Ellis Park Stadium this weekend.

The ruling party said it was encouraged that the nation was on the cusp of renewal and hope and its renewed mandate would build on the progress of the last 24 years.

Party leaders said they had been on the receiving end of harsh criticism and they had resolved to correct the mistakes of the past by decisively fighting corruption and moving faster to deliver services.

The ANC has called on South Africans to become patriots and embrace their civic duty by voting on 8 May.