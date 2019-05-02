A grave situation: Criminals targeting cemeteries in Cape Town

This comes after reports of the theft of grave slabs at Langa Cemetery.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that security at graveyards has become a growing concern.

Tombstones have also been damaged in Plumstead.

The City of Cape Town’s Zahid Badroodien said officials would step up security measures.

“We’ve found a situation where we need to think out of the box to secure our cemetery spaces. This has allowed us to consider additional security guards, CCTV footage and alternative fencing for cemetery spaces.”

Late last year, more than 400 graves were damaged when a fire swept through the Khayelitsha Cemetery.

Authorities believe the blaze was started intentionally.

