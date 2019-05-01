Zingiswa Losi calls for action against mining firms who violate safety standards
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says more must be done to protect the lives of miners to avoid incidents such as the scare at Sibanye Stillwater on 30 April.
DURBAN - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi has appealed to the government to revoke licenses of mining companies that are not safety compliant.
Losi has addressed a National Workers Day rally in Durban, also attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande.
She cited this week’s scare at Sibanye Stillwater, where nearly 2,000 workers were temporarily trapped underground.
Losi reminded workers that May Day was a holiday because the federation fought for it and has assured them that they would continue their fight.
Her address indicated that the tripartite alliance was presenting a united front.
She sang praises about the gains made under the African National Congress (ANC) government, including the national minimum wage and maternity leave and unemployment benefits.
“There is no movement that will represent workers better than the SACP... vote for the ANC.”
But Losi added more must be done to protect the lives of miners to avoid incidents such as the scare at Sibanye Stillwater on 30 April.
“Mining companies that don’t comply with safety standards must have their licences revoked.”
Cosatu and the SACP have called on workers to vote for the ANC.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
