'We still stand with Caster': World rallies support for Semenya after CAS ruling
Caster Semenya herself reacted to the decision with a simple 'shrug' emoji on her Twitter account with a picture containing the words 'sometimes it's better to react with no reaction'.
JOHANNESBURG - Many around the world, including South Africans, have again rallied behind Olympic star Caster Semenya after the devastating ruling against her challenge of the IAAF's rules regulating testosterone in female athletes on Wednesday.
It's been a long road for Semenya, whose gender and performance have been under the microscope for a decade since making her international breakthrough debut in 2009 when questions around her being intersex and having higher levels of testosterone compared to other female athletes were raised.
That battle came full circle as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) handed down its ruling on the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) decision to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.
CAS ruled that double Olympic champion Semenya had not been successful in her court challenge against the IAAF rules.
Supporters have taken to Twitter to express their anger, sadness and mostly their support for her.
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/FHmm10npfx— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) May 1, 2019
😢😢😢 wow so sad!— bongani (@bonganisikhosa7) May 1, 2019
A sporting body saying her body is wrong and that she must take drugs or be barred from competition. This is bloody disgraceful. https://t.co/czIKaVIpBt— Ruairí Doyle (@quondam47) May 1, 2019
This is an absolute gross injustice! I am horrified! We love you @caster800m! Keep fighting!! We will continue to stand by you! #CasterSemenyahttps://t.co/UZ9lxgkbXD— Roland Williams 🇿🇦 #ThumaMina (@Roland_Williams) May 1, 2019
Disgraceful decision....it’s like making a tall basketball player play on their knees. That’s how she was born! It’s a natural advantage, not trans-sport #CasterSemenya— James Ward (@jamesj_ward) May 1, 2019
BBC Sport - Caster Semenya loses Cas appeal over new IAAF testosterone rules https://t.co/gpMe3ymsgD
This #CasterSemenya decision smirks of racism, sexism and bigotry rolled into one.— #FatheringSons (@muringai03) May 1, 2019
#CasterSemenya nothing will stop us from supporting you...we will always be behind you against all odds...— mishack mofokeng (@meccemish) May 1, 2019
They want to pump Caster with medication but what they don't know is... no meds will slow her down. She was born for this. Aargh to be young gifted and black has them shook. #CasterSemenya— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) May 1, 2019
May 1, 2019
I thought sport was about NOT putting hormones in your body. The IAAF's ruling on #CasterSemenya is beyond outrageous. A NATURALLY strong women is scares them. This is ridiculous. How many judges were men?— Jeanine Cameron (@J9Thinks) May 1, 2019
Disappointed but not discouraged that one day justice will be served - this is just a delay #CasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/z3XJq5jJBT— Vina (@alfavina) May 1, 2019
The Caster Semenya ruling is truly a sad one.— Party of One (@DapperDiwan) May 1, 2019
How can we police a WOMAN to exude a more “feminine” genetic make-up? The panel had the audacity to claim it’s to protect the integrity of female athletics. The precedent set is archaic and discriminatory! #CasterSemenya #IAAF
I literally cannot believe this. Completely the wrong decision. Caster Semenya should be allowed to compete as she always has. #CasterSemenyahttps://t.co/y1fs8v8GAd— Helen (@geekgirlpsych) May 1, 2019
I can't wait till Caster STILL outruns everyone on that track! #CasterSemenya— Vuyo Mkize (@vonchy_19) May 1, 2019
This is ridiculous - so now if you have too much testosterone you are not a female? What if a male has little testosterone? Everyone should is individual and should compete in their own right #CasterSemenya #bbcnews https://t.co/OPDGt7UHd8— Maisy Hayward (@MaisyHayward) May 1, 2019
