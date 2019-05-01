View all in Latest
'We still stand with Caster': World rallies support for Semenya after CAS ruling

Caster Semenya herself reacted to the decision with a simple 'shrug' emoji on her Twitter account with a picture containing the words 'sometimes it's better to react with no reaction'.

Caster Semenya competes to win the women's 800 metres during the IAAF Diamond League "Weltklasse" athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on 30 August 2018. Picture: AFP.
Caster Semenya competes to win the women's 800 metres during the IAAF Diamond League "Weltklasse" athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on 30 August 2018. Picture: AFP.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Many around the world, including South Africans, have again rallied behind Olympic star Caster Semenya after the devastating ruling against her challenge of the IAAF's rules regulating testosterone in female athletes on Wednesday.

It's been a long road for Semenya, whose gender and performance have been under the microscope for a decade since making her international breakthrough debut in 2009 when questions around her being intersex and having higher levels of testosterone compared to other female athletes were raised.

That battle came full circle as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) handed down its ruling on the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) decision to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.

CAS ruled that double Olympic champion Semenya had not been successful in her court challenge against the IAAF rules.

Semenya herself reacted to the decision with a simple 'shrug' emoji on her Twitter account with a picture containing the words "sometimes it's better to react with no reaction".

Supporters have taken to Twitter to express their anger, sadness and mostly their support for her.

