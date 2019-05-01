-
Transnet ends acting CEO Tau Morwe’s contract
In the interim, Mohammed Mahomedy has been appointed as Transnet’s acting group chief executive.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet board of directors has announced that it will not extend the contract of the acting group chief executive Tau Morwe, whose contract comes to an end on 3 May after a six-month tenure in this role.
The board says it commits to continuing with the programme, and plans started by Morwe.
In the interim, Mohammed Mahomedy has been appointed as Transnet’s acting group chief executive.
Mahomedy has been Transnet’s acting chief financial officer for the past 12 months.
Molatwane Likhethe spoke on the Karima Brown show tonight: “The board met, and they deliberated on all the issues, including keeping Morwe in his position. Nut, they have decided that they are not going to renew it [Morwe’s contract].”
