‘Til votes do us part’: Twitter pokes fun at election promises
‘Promise like a politician’ has been trending on social media as South Africans poke fun at political parties who have promised free education, jobs and land expropriation.
CAPE TOWN – With elections just one week away, politicians are promising the world, but South Africans are not buying it.
‘Promise like a politician’ has been trending on social media as South Africans poke fun at political parties who have promised free education, jobs and land expropriation, among other things. Some people have even compared election promises to the lies people tell in relationships.
#PromiseLikeAPolitician ANC be like: pic.twitter.com/kqhBjJsphu— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) May 1, 2019
They care about Matric Pass rate, but they are neglecting the Early Childhood Development phases.. #PromiseLikeAPolitician pic.twitter.com/AtJKltpYDy— B O O K W O R M _Reviews ™ (@LeagoAdventures) May 1, 2019
#PromiseLikeAPolitician I'll never do anything to hurt you. pic.twitter.com/pfA9UHuxL7— Lindokuhle💛🌼Dandelion (@Okuhle_Mts) May 1, 2019
#PromiseLikeAPolitician till votes do us apart pic.twitter.com/vDfEKF1TIP— Nombulelo Ngxongo💞™ (@Mboolelo) May 1, 2019
#PromiseLikeAPolitician "We will build 10 million houses in the next 2 weeks"— 👑Steez🍃🇿🇦 (@Thee_Steezy) May 1, 2019
25 Years later👇🏾...🙄 pic.twitter.com/KmWhveFfse
#PromiseLikeAPolitician as the ANC we will continue to fight against corruption. pic.twitter.com/7FWjJiyBR9— Its Njebs who (@CallMeNjebs) May 1, 2019
Baby you're my one & only... I can't picture myself dating someone else but you #PromiseLikeAPolitician pic.twitter.com/mwN6dIkkKe— The Pied Piper😎 (@MatiwaneMavuso) May 1, 2019
Voting will take place on 8 May from 7am until 9pm. According to the IEC, there are 26.76 million South Africans who are registered to vote next week.
