‘Til votes do us part’: Twitter pokes fun at election promises

‘Promise like a politician’ has been trending on social media as South Africans poke fun at political parties who have promised free education, jobs and land expropriation.

CAPE TOWN – With elections just one week away, politicians are promising the world, but South Africans are not buying it.

‘Promise like a politician’ has been trending on social media as South Africans poke fun at political parties who have promised free education, jobs and land expropriation, among other things. Some people have even compared election promises to the lies people tell in relationships.

They care about Matric Pass rate, but they are neglecting the Early Childhood Development phases.. #PromiseLikeAPolitician pic.twitter.com/AtJKltpYDy — B O O K W O R M _Reviews ™ (@LeagoAdventures) May 1, 2019

#PromiseLikeAPolitician "We will build 10 million houses in the next 2 weeks"



25 Years later👇🏾...🙄 pic.twitter.com/KmWhveFfse — 👑Steez🍃🇿🇦 (@Thee_Steezy) May 1, 2019

#PromiseLikeAPolitician as the ANC we will continue to fight against corruption. pic.twitter.com/7FWjJiyBR9 — Its Njebs who (@CallMeNjebs) May 1, 2019

Baby you're my one & only... I can't picture myself dating someone else but you #PromiseLikeAPolitician pic.twitter.com/mwN6dIkkKe — The Pied Piper😎 (@MatiwaneMavuso) May 1, 2019

Voting will take place on 8 May from 7am until 9pm. According to the IEC, there are 26.76 million South Africans who are registered to vote next week.