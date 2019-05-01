This is the most frequently stolen item from OR Tambo airport luggage
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spoke to airport general manager Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana.
CAPE TALK - It may surprise travellers to know that measured by the number of bags per thousand tampered with, OR Tambo International Airport comes in below the global average.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spoke to airport general manager Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, who said there can be a misconception about the number of incidents over holiday periods like Christmas and Easter because this is when people tend to post their experiences on social media.
Knowler said expensive perfume came out tops on the list of items coveted by thieves.
"If you're into high-end perfumes, whatever you do, don't pack them into your check-in luggage when you fly."
Click on the link below to listen.
Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer journalist
