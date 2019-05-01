Theresa May sacks defence minister Williamson over Huawei leak
Britain’s already splintered government was rocked by the scandal over who leaked the news that PM Theresa May was to let Huawei develop Britain’s 5G network.
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday sacked Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson following a probe into the leak of news that Britain had conditionally allowed China’s Huawei to develop the UK 5G network.
“The Prime Minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve in the role of Defence Secretary and as a member of her Cabinet,” said a spokeswoman from her Downing Street office.
May said in a letter to Williamson that the investigation “provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure” from the 23 April meeting of the National Security Council.
“No other credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified,” she added.
Britain’s already splintered government was rocked by the scandal over who leaked the news that May was to let Huawei develop Britain’s 5G network.
The bitterly disputed decision was reportedly made at the 23 April meeting.
National Security Council discussions are only attended by senior ministers and security officials who first sign the Official Secrets Act that commits them to keep conversations private or risk prosecution.
But The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that May approved granting Huawei permission to build up “non-core” elements of Britain’s next-generation telecommunications network.
The United States is adamantly opposed to Huawei’s involvement because of the firm’s obligation under Chinese law to help it is home government to gather intelligence or provide other security services when required.
British media reported that Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill - the country’s most senior civil servant - gave those present an ultimatum to deny responsibility for the leak.
Williamson was one of the first to do so, calling it “completely unacceptable”.
May 1, 2019
Popular in World
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules
-
MUST READ: The CAS ruling on Caster Semenya case
-
Caster Semenya on CAS ruling: 'I will once again rise above'
-
Assange jailed for 50 weeks for UK bail breach
-
Indian teens killed while taking selfie on railway track
-
Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid 'attempted coup'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.