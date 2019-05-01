There’s a lot to celebrate on Workers’ Day – labour unions

As the world marks International Workers’ Day today, trade unions across the world have pledged their solidarity to workers and their struggle to achieve fair employment standards.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions have reflected on democracy in South Africa and their role in fighting for the rights of workers, agreeing that there’s a lot to celebrate.

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali said the federation has played a role in a number of successes achieved by workers.

“We’ve contributed to the national minimum wage and developments around the jobs summit.”

Metalworkers union Numsa’s Deputy secretary-general Carl Kloete listed some of the policies tha workers have benefited from 25 years into democracy.

“The Labour Relations Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the Employment Equity Act and skill development policies.”

However, they both agreed that workers are still facing major issues, including the high cost of living as a result of the petrol price hikes and value-added tax increases.