'Stay true to the blue': Zille urges supporters to keep WC a DA-run province

Zille was speaking at the Democratic Alliance's Workers' Day rally at Hillsong Church in Century City.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has told party supporters to keep the province blue come polling day.

Zille was speaking at the Democratic Alliance's Workers' Day rally at Hillsong Church in Century City.

#WorkersDay Zille has praised incoming premier candidate Alan Winde saying he is the right man for the job 📷: @CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/oYaul8SjyO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019

It is also the DA's final rally in the Western Cape before voters go to the polls on Wednesday, in just seven days' time.

Zille told cheering supporters to go all out to prevent a coalition between the ANC and EFF from prevailing come voting day next Wednesday.

That would bring an end to the DA’s past decade in charge in the Western Cape.

“Stay true to the blue, because there’s only one party that can bring people together.”

The DA’s candidate for premier, Alan Winde, and party leader Mmusi Maimane have also addressed the crowd.