'Stay true to the blue': Zille urges supporters to keep WC a DA-run province

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
Go

'Stay true to the blue': Zille urges supporters to keep WC a DA-run province

Zille was speaking at the Democratic Alliance's Workers' Day rally at Hillsong Church in Century City.

Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille at the DA's May Day rally ahead of elections on 1 May 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille at the DA's May Day rally ahead of elections on 1 May 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has told party supporters to keep the province blue come polling day.

Zille was speaking at the Democratic Alliance's Workers' Day rally at Hillsong Church in Century City.

It is also the DA's final rally in the Western Cape before voters go to the polls on Wednesday, in just seven days' time.

Zille told cheering supporters to go all out to prevent a coalition between the ANC and EFF from prevailing come voting day next Wednesday.

That would bring an end to the DA’s past decade in charge in the Western Cape.

“Stay true to the blue, because there’s only one party that can bring people together.”

The DA’s candidate for premier, Alan Winde, and party leader Mmusi Maimane have also addressed the crowd.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA