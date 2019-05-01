View all in Latest
Sars could use tracker technology to curb illegal cigarette trade

Sars says track-and-trace marker technology would help it monitor the illicit tobacco trade, which is causing significant losses to the national fiscus.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) wants tighter control over the illicit trade of tobacco and now wants a service provider to help track cigarettes from manufacturing plants to points of sale.

Sars says track-and-trace marker technology would help it monitor the illicit tobacco trade, which is causing significant losses to the national fiscus.

Acting chief officer for enforcement Viwe Mlenzana said: “This system will enable us to independently verify production and to identify cigarettes manufactured legally, as well as illegally.”

