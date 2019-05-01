SA hits out at UN Security Council over Western Sahara resolution
Ambassador to the world organisation Jerry Matjila said South Africa had considered voting against the resolution drafted by a handful of European powers and the United States.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has chided the United Nations Security Council for passing what it calls an unbalanced resolution on Western Sahara.
With Russia and South Africa abstaining, the 15-nation UN powerhouse resolved to extend the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in the country occupied by Morocco in defiance of the international community.
Ambassador to the world organisation Jerry Matjila said South Africa had considered voting against the resolution drafted by a handful of European powers and the United States.
It extends the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Western Sahara by six months rather than a year in the hope that that will pressure both sides to negotiate an agreement to the dispute that has raged since Morocco's 1975 invasion of the country.
Matjila said the resolution did not address human rights violations perpetrated by Morocco.
Popular in Africa
-
ANALYSIS: Air Zim: If it's not safe for the president, it’s not safe for anyone
-
Female lorry drivers change gears in Ghana
-
SADC election observers shouldn’t fear xenophobic attacks - Sisulu
-
Sisulu to assess Cyclone Kenneth damage during Mozambique visit
-
Boko Haram kill 14 loggers in northeast Nigeria - sources
-
Congo registers record of 27 new Ebola cases in one day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.