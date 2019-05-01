Ramaphosa's stern warning to farmers over prevent workers from voting
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a last effort to convince KwaZulu-Natal to keep the ANC in power.
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says farm owners who are planning to prevent their workers from voting on 8 May should desist from such action.
He was speaking at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) National May Day rally in Durban.
He said while the African National Congress (ANC) had erred in the past, it remained the only party that could take the country forward.
Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) reiterated their support for the ANC, and the president thanked Cosatu unions for campaigning for the ruling party.
GALLERY: Cosatu May Day rally
Ramaphosa has made a last effort to convince KwaZulu-Natal to keep the ANC in power.
Even though the party had let the country down, he said the ongoing commissions were a way of getting the party back on track.
“We have erred, but the ANC is still the only party to take South Africa forward.”
He warned farm owners who were allegedly threatening to prevent workers from voting not to do so.
“Some farm employers should not stop workers from voting. If we find you have prevented them, we will look at processes to ensure workers vote.”
He said the ANC could already smell victory.
#COSATUMayDay Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi; ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and SACP General secretary Blade Nzimande. 📸: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/aJK4LN1P9f— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill them
-
EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema address
-
Jessie Duarte confident ANC will take DA-stronghold Riverlea
-
DA attracts crowds for Workers’ Day rally
-
No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa address
-
Maimane: Voters must choose between those who ‘steal’ & those who build
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.