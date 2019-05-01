Ramaphosa's stern warning to farmers over prevent workers from voting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a last effort to convince KwaZulu-Natal to keep the ANC in power.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says farm owners who are planning to prevent their workers from voting on 8 May should desist from such action.

He was speaking at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) National May Day rally in Durban.

He said while the African National Congress (ANC) had erred in the past, it remained the only party that could take the country forward.

Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) reiterated their support for the ANC, and the president thanked Cosatu unions for campaigning for the ruling party.

Ramaphosa has made a last effort to convince KwaZulu-Natal to keep the ANC in power.

Even though the party had let the country down, he said the ongoing commissions were a way of getting the party back on track.

“We have erred, but the ANC is still the only party to take South Africa forward.”

He warned farm owners who were allegedly threatening to prevent workers from voting not to do so.

“Some farm employers should not stop workers from voting. If we find you have prevented them, we will look at processes to ensure workers vote.”

He said the ANC could already smell victory.

