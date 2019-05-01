View all in Latest
Protesters demanding houses occupy Green Point bowling green

Activist Nkosikhona Swartbooi says they are at the Green Point bowling green to hold deputy mayor Ian Neilson accountable to a promise he made in 2018.

Reclaim the City activists begin building homes in Green Point, Cape Town, on a piece of land they say was promised to them by deputy mayor Ian Nielson. Picture: @ReclaimCT/Twitter.
Reclaim the City activists begin building homes in Green Point, Cape Town, on a piece of land they say was promised to them by deputy mayor Ian Nielson. Picture: @ReclaimCT/Twitter.
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Housing rights groups are staging an occupation at the Green Point bowling green.

The groups say they are no longer waiting for the government. They have started to lay down the foundations of a house on the green.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, head of organising at housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi, said they were at the Green Point bowling green to hold deputy mayor Ian Neilson accountable to a promise he made in 2018.

“We’re here to say in 2018 Ian Neilson made a commitment that this piece of land, when the lease comes to an end, which was on 30 April, that they will build affordable houses.”

Ashura Easton says she is at the protest to fight for what belongs to the people.

“We’re here to fight for housing in the inner city. We belong here, not outside there... to travel forever to get to workplaces.”

