Protesters demanding houses occupy Green Point bowling green
Activist Nkosikhona Swartbooi says they are at the Green Point bowling green to hold deputy mayor Ian Neilson accountable to a promise he made in 2018.
CAPE TOWN - Housing rights groups are staging an occupation at the Green Point bowling green.
The groups say they are no longer waiting for the government. They have started to lay down the foundations of a house on the green.
Nkosikhona Swartbooi, head of organising at housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi, said they were at the Green Point bowling green to hold deputy mayor Ian Neilson accountable to a promise he made in 2018.
“We’re here to say in 2018 Ian Neilson made a commitment that this piece of land, when the lease comes to an end, which was on 30 April, that they will build affordable houses.”
Ashura Easton says she is at the protest to fight for what belongs to the people.
“We’re here to fight for housing in the inner city. We belong here, not outside there... to travel forever to get to workplaces.”
Today we have reclaimed Green Point Bowling Green. We are digging the foundations and laying the bricks for new homes for the workers who keep the City in business.— Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) May 1, 2019
This is what our members has to say. #whynotthisland? #workerday #MayDay2019 pic.twitter.com/sfn4NRXsVL
“We are not asking for a commitment! Ian Neilson at @CityofCT committed this land already for affordable housing!” Promises made, no bricks laid! We can’t wait any longer. We are digging the foundations for affordable housing on Green Point Bowling Green today. #WhyNotThisLand? pic.twitter.com/vp25ADXFY5— Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) May 1, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules
-
Caster Semenya on CAS ruling: 'I will once again rise above'
-
EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema address
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill them
-
DA attracts crowds for Workers’ Day rally
-
MUST READ: The CAS ruling on Caster Semenya case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.