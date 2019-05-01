Protesters demanding houses occupy Green Point bowling green

Activist Nkosikhona Swartbooi says they are at the Green Point bowling green to hold deputy mayor Ian Neilson accountable to a promise he made in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Housing rights groups are staging an occupation at the Green Point bowling green.



The groups say they are no longer waiting for the government. They have started to lay down the foundations of a house on the green.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, head of organising at housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi, said they were at the Green Point bowling green to hold deputy mayor Ian Neilson accountable to a promise he made in 2018.

“We’re here to say in 2018 Ian Neilson made a commitment that this piece of land, when the lease comes to an end, which was on 30 April, that they will build affordable houses.”

Ashura Easton says she is at the protest to fight for what belongs to the people.

“We’re here to fight for housing in the inner city. We belong here, not outside there... to travel forever to get to workplaces.”

Today we have reclaimed Green Point Bowling Green. We are digging the foundations and laying the bricks for new homes for the workers who keep the City in business.

This is what our members has to say. #whynotthisland? #workerday #MayDay2019 pic.twitter.com/sfn4NRXsVL — Reclaim the City (@ReclaimCT) May 1, 2019