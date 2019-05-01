PowerBall results: Tuesday 30 April 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 30 April 2019 are as follows:

Powerball results: 1, 3, 20, 46, 48 PB: 5

PowerballPlus results: 15, 19, 21, 36, 49 PB: 6

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.