Political leaders in big push to gain support ahead of polls

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
Go

Political leaders in big push to gain support ahead of polls

Political parties are going all out on Workers' Day in an attempt to consolidate support ahead of the 8 May elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a Freedom Day rally in Seshego outside Polokwane. Picture: EFF.
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a Freedom Day rally in Seshego outside Polokwane. Picture: EFF.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties are going all out on Workers' Day in an attempt to consolidate support ahead of the 8 May elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Cosatu national events in Durban while IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be in the same province.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be in Cape Town and EFF leader Julius Malema will be in Alexandra.

26.5 million registered voters, the highest numbers are in Gauteng followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape but President Ramaphosa's fifth visit to KZN this year alone since campaigning began says a lot about what the ANC believes it should focus its efforts.

Last time the tripartite alliance commemorated Workers' Day, former President Jacob Zuma was jeered, and the reception for Ramaphosa, who will be flanked by Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi and the SACP's Blade Nzimande, will speak volumes about the unity of the alliance going into 8 May.

Also looking to regain support in KZN is the IFp, whose leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and premier candidate Velenkosini Hlabisa will be in Empangeni.

The DA is consolidating its support in its stronghold, Cape Town, while the EFF is looking to tip the scales in Gauteng.

EFF leader Julis Malema will address the community of Alexandra and then move on to Bushbuck Ridge. He says that support for his party and the ANC in Gauteng are neck and neck.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA