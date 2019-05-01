Political leaders in big push to gain support ahead of polls

Political parties are going all out on Workers' Day in an attempt to consolidate support ahead of the 8 May elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties are going all out on Workers' Day in an attempt to consolidate support ahead of the 8 May elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Cosatu national events in Durban while IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be in the same province.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be in Cape Town and EFF leader Julius Malema will be in Alexandra.

26.5 million registered voters, the highest numbers are in Gauteng followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape but President Ramaphosa's fifth visit to KZN this year alone since campaigning began says a lot about what the ANC believes it should focus its efforts.

Last time the tripartite alliance commemorated Workers' Day, former President Jacob Zuma was jeered, and the reception for Ramaphosa, who will be flanked by Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi and the SACP's Blade Nzimande, will speak volumes about the unity of the alliance going into 8 May.

Also looking to regain support in KZN is the IFp, whose leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and premier candidate Velenkosini Hlabisa will be in Empangeni.

The DA is consolidating its support in its stronghold, Cape Town, while the EFF is looking to tip the scales in Gauteng.

EFF leader Julis Malema will address the community of Alexandra and then move on to Bushbuck Ridge. He says that support for his party and the ANC in Gauteng are neck and neck.