Police management lauded for dismissing cop in rape case

Local
Constable Enkosi Matiwane allegedly raped a woman in a holding cell at the Grassy Park police station three years ago.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has applauded police management for dismissing an officer accused of rape.
Constable Enkosi Matiwane allegedly raped a woman in a holding cell at the Grassy Park police station three years ago.
Matiwane appeared in court on Monday.
The official was fired after an internal disciplinary hearing.
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini said: “We can confirm he was investigated for rape by Ipid. We made recommendations for his prosecution to SAPS and the NPA.”
