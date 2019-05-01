Police management lauded for dismissing cop in rape case

Constable Enkosi Matiwane allegedly raped a woman in a holding cell at the Grassy Park police station three years ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has applauded police management for dismissing an officer accused of rape.

Constable Enkosi Matiwane allegedly raped a woman in a holding cell at the Grassy Park police station three years ago.

Matiwane appeared in court on Monday.

The official was fired after an internal disciplinary hearing.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini said: “We can confirm he was investigated for rape by Ipid. We made recommendations for his prosecution to SAPS and the NPA.”