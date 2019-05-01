Police hunt duo linked to sexual abuse cases

Authorities are appealing to the communities of Ocean View and Delft to help them find the suspects.

CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to track down two men wanted in connection with separate sexual abuse cases.

Authorities are appealing to the communities of Ocean View and Delft to help them find the suspects.

Police are searching for James Prinsloo, who allegedly attempted to rape three children in the Ocean View area.

#Wanted person James Prinsloo WESTERN CAPE - Muizenberg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit... Posted by South African Police Service on Tuesday, 30 April 2019

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “He was last seen on 21 February 2019 in Ocean View. The suspect is currently on the run. It is alleged that he’s from Pretoria and may have fled back to Pretoria.”

In a separate case, a man identified as Henry Knoll allegedly raped a young woman in Bellville South in April. He is still at large.