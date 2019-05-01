Over 774,000 South Africans to cast special votes next week
Election officials will visit just over 450,000 voters at home, who are unable to make their way to a voting station on 8 May.
CAPE TOWN - Over 774,000 voters have been granted permission to cast special votes ahead of the 8 May election.
The number of special voters sits at 774,094, double the number in 2014.
Special votes will be cast on 6 May and 7 May.
Over the weekend, South Africans living abroad cast their votes.
The Independent Electoral Commission said that thousands made their mark.
Several South Africans abroad told Eyewitness News on Sunday that the voting process was “smooth sailing”.SAfricans abroad vote - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
