No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa address

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
Go

No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa address

An elderly lady wearing a T-shirt with his face on it questioned why she should listen to Ramaphosa or vote when she has to live in a make-shift shack with no water.

Cosatu supporters, as well as ANC supporters, gathered at Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont for May Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Cosatu supporters, as well as ANC supporters, gathered at Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont for May Day. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Supporters dressed in Cosatu regalia have started filling the Sugar Ray Xuma Stadium in Durban ahead of commemorations to mark May Day.

But motorists going to the stadium in the heart of Clermont cannot ignore scores of residents who are carrying water buckets after a two-week shutdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa could address this later, along with the recent floods that killed 70 people and left 1,500 homeless.

An elderly lady wearing a T-shirt with his face on it questioned why she should listen to Ramaphosa or vote when she has to live in a make-shift shack with no water.

The president on Tuesday declared a week of mourning for the victims of the recent floods.

Ramaphosa instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from 1 to 7 May 2019 as a mark of respect and in observance of seven days of national mourning.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA