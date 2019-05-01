No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa address
An elderly lady wearing a T-shirt with his face on it questioned why she should listen to Ramaphosa or vote when she has to live in a make-shift shack with no water.
JOHANNESBURG - Supporters dressed in Cosatu regalia have started filling the Sugar Ray Xuma Stadium in Durban ahead of commemorations to mark May Day.
But motorists going to the stadium in the heart of Clermont cannot ignore scores of residents who are carrying water buckets after a two-week shutdown.
#CosatuMayDay Scenes from Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont. 📸: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/0Ktb9ILv96— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa could address this later, along with the recent floods that killed 70 people and left 1,500 homeless.
The president on Tuesday declared a week of mourning for the victims of the recent floods.
Ramaphosa instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from 1 to 7 May 2019 as a mark of respect and in observance of seven days of national mourning.
#CosatuMayDay Stage is being finalized. AJ pic.twitter.com/KDYg42zP6H— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
