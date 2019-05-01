View all in Latest
Municipal workers' strike leads to water shortages for Durban hotel guests

Guests staying near the Durban ICC, where the event will be held, received notifications on Tuesday night saying that due to illegal disconnections, allegedly by municipal workers, water supply will be interrupted.

eThekwini municipal workers protesting over claims of unfair promotions that favoured struggle veterans in the Durban center. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN
eThekwini municipal workers protesting over claims of unfair promotions that favoured struggle veterans in the Durban center. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hotels in Durban are telling their guests not to take baths to save water as the strike by municipal workers threatens to mar the Indaba Tourism Expo.

Guests staying near the Durban ICC, where the event will be held, received notifications on Tuesday night saying that due to illegal disconnections, allegedly by municipal workers, water supply will be interrupted.

Streams of clean water and sewage flowed through Durban yesterday as municipal workers allegedly left fire hydrants open for hours.

Now guests in Durban have to take short showers.

One hotel said that it has backup storage but it is not sure how long it will last.

Meanwhile, guests have started arriving for the indaba and registration will be concluded today ahead of the flagship event on Thursday and Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA