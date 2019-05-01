Municipal workers' strike leads to water shortages for Durban hotel guests

Guests staying near the Durban ICC, where the event will be held, received notifications on Tuesday night saying that due to illegal disconnections, allegedly by municipal workers, water supply will be interrupted.

JOHANNESBURG - Hotels in Durban are telling their guests not to take baths to save water as the strike by municipal workers threatens to mar the Indaba Tourism Expo.

Streams of clean water and sewage flowed through Durban yesterday as municipal workers allegedly left fire hydrants open for hours.

#EthekwiniProtest

Hotels in Durban are rationing water as municipal workers strike intensifies.

City says situation is under control but this is evidence that business, ordinary people and tourists including #Indaba2019 guests are feeling the effects

NN@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/wc4c1LTj8X — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 30, 2019

IN PICTURES: Rubble and rubbish in the streets of Durban, eThekwini municipal workers squared off with the police as they remained resolute on their demands: https://t.co/z4NlzwwgNG#EthekwiniProtest pic.twitter.com/n6vBfiGEQQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019

Now guests in Durban have to take short showers.

One hotel said that it has backup storage but it is not sure how long it will last.

Meanwhile, guests have started arriving for the indaba and registration will be concluded today ahead of the flagship event on Thursday and Friday.