More must be done to fight corruption among unions - Cosatu, Numsa
Trade unions are calling for unity in the labour movement and are warning that the well-being of workers is being compromised by divisions among them.
The oldest labour federation Cosatu and the newcomer, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) have often been at odds, with the latter being accused of being a lapdog for the ANC.
Metalworkers union Numsa, which was expelled from Cosatu in 2014, does not see eye to eye with its former home federation and has even gone on to launch a worker's party.
Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali said that it was important that trade unions stand together in their fight for what’s good for workers.
"In almost every sector we've seen the job losses, which are related to the issues of the cost of living which are very high."
Numsa’s Carl Kloete agreed that when trade unions fight, it is workers that are affected.
He said the focus must not be lost.
"Seventy-six percent of workers remain outside of trade unions. The reasons can be ascribed to the fact that you've got a lot of atypical, casualised labour under labour brokers."
The two trade union leaders agree that more needs to be done to fight corruption in the labour movement.
This as several unions have come under fire for not complying with the law when it comes to financial accountability.
