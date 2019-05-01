Malema: Alexandra an example of ANC’s failure in governance

Describing the township as the home of the EFF, Julius Malema wasted no time in lambasting the ANC for failing the people of Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the African National Congress (ANC) needs to account for its failure to implement the Alexandra Renewal Project.

Addressing a packed Makopano Stadium in Alexandra, Malema said the township was an example of the ANC’s failure in governance.

Residents held several protests in April demanding housing and better services.

Despite arriving two hours behind schedule, Malema received a roaring welcome at the Makopano Alexandra Stadium.

Describing the township as the home of the EFF, he wasted no time in lambasting the ANC for failing the people of Alexandra.

“Alexandra is what South Africa looks like. You [Alexandra township] are the true reflection of South Africa. Anyone who wants to know the bloodline, and what black people are subjected to all over South Africa, must come to Alex.”

Malema also had harsh words for President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of lying to the residents of the area for promising to build them houses.

Malema said the EFF would change the lives of Alexandra residents when it won at the polls next Wednesday.

How we are going to enter at Orlando Stadium on Sunday the 5th of May for the #EFFTshelaThupaRally#VoteEFF #OurLandAndJobsNow #EFFFinalPush #EFFMayDayRally pic.twitter.com/vXc3Lr8OpB — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 1, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)