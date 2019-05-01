Malema: ANC must account for funds meant for Alex Renewal Project

The EFF leader claims the ANC provincial government has stolen money allocated in 2001 to improve the physical, social and economic environment of the township.

ALEXANDRA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the African National Congress (ANC) needs to be held accountable for the money allocated to improve Alexandra township through the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

Addressing thousands of party supporters on Wednesday at the EFF’s official Workers’ Day rally at Sankopano Alexandra Stadium, Malema claimed that the ANC government had stolen money allocated in 2001 to improve the physical, social and economic environment of the township.

The ARP is now the subject of several investigations, including by the office of the Public Protector and Auditor-General, into the R1.6 billion that was set aside by the provincial and national government for the project.

“Never get tired of asking the ANC where is the money for the Alexandra Renewal Project. [Paul] Mashatile, [David] Makhura and [Lebogang] Maile must pay back the money. We want the so-called property owners of Alexandra to allow our people to build their houses,” Malema said.

“We want the money of our government because the people of Alex need houses, water, and sanitation.”

Last month, Alexandra residents embarked on protest action over the lack of provision of basic services in the area such as water, electricity, and housing, with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba accusing the provincial ANC administration of looting money meant for the ARP.

Malema said if anyone wanted to know “about the lives of black people and the oppression under which black people live, they should come to Alexandra”.

He called on Wits University to handover a vacant piece of land owned by the institution between Alexandra, Marlboro, and Kelvin to the City of Johannesburg upon which Alexandra residents could build houses.

The 290-hectare land donated to the then Colony of the Transvaal by mining magnate Sir Alfred Beit in 1905 remains disputed by the city, the university and nearby residents over its development.

“That land which is owned by Wits University, we must expropriate it and give it to our people for them to have a place to call home. Wits has not made any developments on that land and as the EFF, we have plans for that land.

“First thing first, fighters, before RDP houses, we want land first,” Malema said.

Malema also had a warning for residents living in the affluent suburb of Sandton City, which is just a stone’s throw away from Alexandra.

“Let’s warn you Sandton people with high walls, when Alexander residents come and say enough is enough let’s share... That day is coming, but it can be avoided. If you don’t want them in Sandton, give them what they need,” he said.

“Let there be proper schools in Alexandra, let there be proper water and sanitation in Alexandra, let there be clinics that open 24 hours, and reliable electricity,” he added.