Maimane: Voters must choose between those who ‘steal’ & those who build

DA leader Mmusi Maimane joined Western Cape party leaders in rallying the troops for the final push before voting gets underway on 8 May

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says voters will have a choice on 8 May between voting for those who “steal” from the people and those who are building a future for the country.

He also warned that the African National Congress (ANC) was after workers’ life savings through its stated aim (in its party manifesto) to look at introducing prescribed investments in state-owned companies.

WATCH: DA vows to ramp up campaigning

Maimane spoke at the DA’s May Day rally in Cape Town on Wednesday, which also marked the party’s last big rally for its Western Cape activists and supporters ahead of polling day.

Maimane joined provincial party leaders in rallying the troops for the final push before voting gets underway on 8 May and warned that workers’ pensions were under threat.

“If I was a worker in South Africa, I would stand up and say there are no ways I will vote for a party that is going to steal my life savings through prescribed assets,” Maimane said.

The apartheid government in the late 1980s introduced prescribed investments, forcing pension funds to invest more than half of their assets (53%) in parastatals and government bonds.

The ANC’s manifesto says it wants to look at doing the same thing.

DA leaders are, meanwhile, worried the party could lose outright control of the province to a coalition government, either one that they put together with several smaller parties or one that could see the DA in opposition again and the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters in charge.

A sea of blue has flooded into the venue where the DA is hosting its #WorkersDay rally 📷 :@CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/v4Ibe49Yez — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019

"If you vote for the DA government, we will cut the cabinet in half, so that we can give the money back to the people rather that to ourselves, and that's the DA government we want." - @MmusiMaimane#WorkersDay #WindeForPremier pic.twitter.com/0FwX3vFnUU — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 1, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)