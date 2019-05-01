KZN flood victim to be laid to rest in Nkandla

At least 70 people died in KwaZulu-Natal, while 10 died in the Eastern Cape. Thousands more were left displaced.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country observes a week of mourning for the victims of the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape floods, one person will be laid to rest in Nkandla on Wednesday.

At least 70 people died in KwaZulu-Natal, while 10 died in the Eastern Cape. Thousands more were left displaced.

The damage cause by the Easter weekend floods is estimated at R1.1 billion.

Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: “The family will be laying to rest their loved one in the Nkandla area. The others will bury their loved ones in the coming weekend.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the national flag fly at half-mast from Thursday until 7 May in respect for those who lost their lives in the floods.

Khusela Diko, the president’s spokesperson, said Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation to the people of South Africa and those abroad for the messages of support.

“The president has also expressed his appreciation for the wealth of support that came from people in the republic and beyond our borders, including Turkey and China.”