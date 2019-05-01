KZN flood victim to be laid to rest in Nkandla

-
Municipal workers' strike leads to water shortages for Durban hotel guestsLocal
-
KZN flood victim to be laid to rest in NkandlaLocal
-
Police management lauded for dismissing cop in rape caseLocal
-
Emperor Naruhito ascends throne in Japan with 'sense of solemnity'World
-
Political leaders in big push to gain support ahead of pollsPolitics
-
Over 774,000 South Africans to cast special votes next weekLocal
-
-
Sars could use tracker technology to curb illegal cigarette tradeLocal
-
-
ANC confident of winning outright majority in GautengPolitics
-
SADC election observers shouldn’t fear xenophobic attacks - SisuluAfrica
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill themPolitics
-
Political parties accused of ignoring women, children ahead of electionsLocal
-
'This is our base' - ANC's Magashule campaigns the Western CapeLocal
-
DA admits retaining Western Cape won’t be easyPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
-
-
More must be done to fight corruption among unions - Cosatu, NumsaPolitics
-
Is Workers' Day worth celebrating with SA's high unemployment rate?Business
-
Mashaba says City of Joburg provided over 6,000 RDP homes in 2 yearsPolitics
-
-
-
-
ANALYSIS: Air Zim: If it's not safe for the president, it’s not safe for anyoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Global inequality 25% higher than it would be in climate-stable worldOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: On Freedom Day, whose democracy is it anyway?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
-
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
-
Samuel L. Jackson blasts Trump’s AmericaLifestyle
-
Film on Catholic priests using nuns as ‘sex slaves’ pulledWorld
-
Netflix, makers of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, team up for Thai cave rescue productionWorld
-
Spike Lee leads tributes to filmmaker John SingletonLifestyle
-
Duchess of Cambridge honoured by Queen ElizabethLifestyle
-
Keen sense of smell linked to longer lifeLifestyle
-
‘A dream come true’: Sports Illustrated features first model in burkini & hijabLifestyle
-
US film director John Singleton dead at age 51Lifestyle
-
Pope urges hairdressers to cut gossip, practice profession in 'Christian style'Lifestyle
-
Pochettino accepts blame for 'sloppy' Spurs as Ajax close in on CL finalSport
-
Coach hails 'unbelievable' Sundowns as they join Pirates at topSport
-
Messi’s motivation spurs on Barcelona, says RakiticSport
-
Nedbank Cup final tickets sold outSport
-
Tracked: Caster Semenya's wins, & the IAAF's attempts to stop herSport
-
Two arrested in UK over online image of Sala's bodySport
-
Northern Mozambique ravaged by Cyclone Kenneth
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill themPolitics
-
'This is our base' - ANC's Magashule campaigns the Western CapeLocal
-
25 years on: The forgotten Khomani San BushmenLocal
-
Low turnout for Tshwane shutdown marchLocal
-
Volatility keeps Dirco quiet on Shiraaz Mohamed survival videoLocal
-
Luthuli clan: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
-
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival videoWorld
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
KZN flood victim to be laid to rest in Nkandla
At least 70 people died in KwaZulu-Natal, while 10 died in the Eastern Cape. Thousands more were left displaced.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country observes a week of mourning for the victims of the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape floods, one person will be laid to rest in Nkandla on Wednesday.
At least 70 people died in KwaZulu-Natal, while 10 died in the Eastern Cape. Thousands more were left displaced.
The damage cause by the Easter weekend floods is estimated at R1.1 billion.
Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: “The family will be laying to rest their loved one in the Nkandla area. The others will bury their loved ones in the coming weekend.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the national flag fly at half-mast from Thursday until 7 May in respect for those who lost their lives in the floods.
Khusela Diko, the president’s spokesperson, said Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation to the people of South Africa and those abroad for the messages of support.
“The president has also expressed his appreciation for the wealth of support that came from people in the republic and beyond our borders, including Turkey and China.”
