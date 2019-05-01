Jussie Smollett unlikely to return to 'Empire'
The Fox show has been renewed for a sixth season but producers have revealed that the 36-year-old actor - who stars as Jamal Lyon in the hit series - will probably not be reappearing on the programme.
LONDON - Jussie Smollett is unlikely to return to the role of Jamal Lyon on Empire but bosses have left the door open for the character to possibly make another appearance one day.
The Fox show has been renewed for a sixth season but producers have revealed that the 36-year-old actor - who stars as Jamal Lyon in the hit series - will probably not be reappearing on the programme but he has had his contract extended to keep the future of his character open.
Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement: "By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett's option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire."
Whilst a spokesperson for Smollet added: "We've been told that Jussie will not be on Empire in the beginning of the season but he appreciates they have extended his contract to keep Jamal's future open. Most importantly he is grateful to Fox and Empire leadership, cast, crew and fans for their unwavering support."
It comes after the cast of Empire penned an open letter asking for Smollet to return to his role in the drama series.
An open letter, signed by his cast mates including Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers, Gabourey Sidibe and Nicole Ari Parker, has asked for bosses to bring the actor - who was accused of orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January - back for the next series of the show after the City of Chicago dropped charges.
They wrote: "Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire. Throughout Empire's five seasons working with Jussie and watching how he has conducted himself throughout this traumatic event, we have come to know not just the character Jussie portrays, but also truly come to know Jussie's personal character. He is kind. He is compassionate. He is honest and above all he is filled with integrity. He is also innocent and no longer subject to legal uncertainty with the criminal charges against him having been dropped."
More in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 30 April 2019
-
Samuel L. Jackson blasts Trump’s America
-
Film on Catholic priests using nuns as ‘sex slaves’ pulled
-
Netflix, makers of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, team up for Thai cave rescue production
-
Spike Lee leads tributes to filmmaker John Singleton
-
Duchess of Cambridge honoured by Queen Elizabeth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.