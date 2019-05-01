Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison
EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa says that President Ramaphosa has not answered for the Marikana massacre, which claimed the lives of 34 miners.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has warned African National Congress (ANC) leaders and President Cyril Ramaphosa that they could face jail should the party come to power.
Malema said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa, in particular, had not answered for the Marikana massacre, which claimed the lives of 34 miners.
Malema addressed a packed Sankopano Stadium in Alexandra to commemorate Workers Day.
The EFF leader said Ramaphosa belonged in prison and not in the Union Buildings.
He added ANC heavyweights Bathabile Dlamini, Paul Mashatile and Nomvula Mokonyane were all corrupt and needed to be punished for their various crimes.
#EFFMayDayRally Malema further claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa and a number of senior ANC leaders belong in jail and not at the Union Buildings.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
Malema says when EFF wins- they will incarcerate some of these leaders. BD
Malema promised EFF supporters that he would see to this if he became president after 8 May's general elections.
“Ramaphosa has taken a wrong turn. He is lost and in the wrong place. He’s not supposed to be in the Union Building but in Sun City prison, that’s where he belongs.”
The red berets leader said under the EFF, corruption at the expense of black people would not be tolerated.
WATCH: The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - Malema
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa's stern warning to farmers who prevent workers from voting
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill them
-
EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema address
-
Is Workers' Day worth celebrating with SA's high unemployment rate?
-
DA attracts crowds for Workers’ Day rally
-
Jessie Duarte confident ANC will take DA-stronghold Riverlea
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.