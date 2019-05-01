Julius Malema: Cyril Ramaphosa belongs in prison

EFF leader Julius Malema says President Ramaphosa says that President Ramaphosa has not answered for the Marikana massacre, which claimed the lives of 34 miners.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has warned African National Congress (ANC) leaders and President Cyril Ramaphosa that they could face jail should the party come to power.

Malema said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa, in particular, had not answered for the Marikana massacre, which claimed the lives of 34 miners.



Malema addressed a packed Sankopano Stadium in Alexandra to commemorate Workers Day.

The EFF leader said Ramaphosa belonged in prison and not in the Union Buildings.

He added ANC heavyweights Bathabile Dlamini, Paul Mashatile and Nomvula Mokonyane were all corrupt and needed to be punished for their various crimes.

#EFFMayDayRally Malema further claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa and a number of senior ANC leaders belong in jail and not at the Union Buildings.



Malema says when EFF wins- they will incarcerate some of these leaders. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019

Malema promised EFF supporters that he would see to this if he became president after 8 May's general elections.



“Ramaphosa has taken a wrong turn. He is lost and in the wrong place. He’s not supposed to be in the Union Building but in Sun City prison, that’s where he belongs.”

The red berets leader said under the EFF, corruption at the expense of black people would not be tolerated.

WATCH: The ANC has done nothing for Alexandra - Malema

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)