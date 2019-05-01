Jessie Duarte confident ANC will take DA-stronghold Riverlea

Riverlea has been under the Democratic Alliance since the dawn of democracy.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary Jessie Duarte is adamant that the party is making inroads in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg.

Duarte interacted with residents of the area as part of the ANC’s election campaign.

Riverlea has been under the Democratic Alliance (DA) since the dawn of democracy.

Duarte was adamant that the party would take Riverlea.

She spoke to residents about their problems, including lack of services and unemployment.

Duarte said the only way this could be resolved was by voting for the ANC.

She expressed confidence that residents would vote for the ruling party, despite Riverlea being one of the DA strongholds.

[Watch] ANCDSG Cde Jessie Duarte has a Doorstop Interview In Riverlea while on a door to door campaign trail. #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/djOcIclkpr — #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 1, 2019

#ANCDSG pays last respects to the family of Cde Nathan Jacobs who was one of the first branch member of ANC Riverlea Branch, he was also in the UDF. He will be buried on Saturday, 04 May 2019. #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC08May2019 pic.twitter.com/6NSyUmKkJu — #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 1, 2019

ANCDSG Cde Jessie Duarte alongside @ANCJHB REC members are on a door to door campaign trail in Riverlea this morning reminding registered voters to go out and vote on the 8th of May 2019. #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC #MayDay pic.twitter.com/CqX8V2U9CM — #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 1, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)