Jessie Duarte confident ANC will take DA-stronghold Riverlea
Riverlea has been under the Democratic Alliance since the dawn of democracy.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary Jessie Duarte is adamant that the party is making inroads in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg.
Duarte interacted with residents of the area as part of the ANC’s election campaign.
Riverlea has been under the Democratic Alliance (DA) since the dawn of democracy.
Duarte was adamant that the party would take Riverlea.
She spoke to residents about their problems, including lack of services and unemployment.
Duarte said the only way this could be resolved was by voting for the ANC.
She expressed confidence that residents would vote for the ruling party, despite Riverlea being one of the DA strongholds.
[Watch] ANCDSG Cde Jessie Duarte has a Doorstop Interview In Riverlea while on a door to door campaign trail. #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/djOcIclkpr— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 1, 2019
#ANCDSG pays last respects to the family of Cde Nathan Jacobs who was one of the first branch member of ANC Riverlea Branch, he was also in the UDF. He will be buried on Saturday, 04 May 2019. #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC08May2019 pic.twitter.com/6NSyUmKkJu— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 1, 2019
ANCDSG Cde Jessie Duarte alongside @ANCJHB REC members are on a door to door campaign trail in Riverlea this morning reminding registered voters to go out and vote on the 8th of May 2019. #GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC #MayDay pic.twitter.com/CqX8V2U9CM— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 1, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill them
-
Malema: ANC must account for funds meant for Alex Renewal Project
-
EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema address
-
DA attracts crowds for Workers’ Day rally
-
No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa address
-
Malema: Alexandra an example of ANC’s failure in governance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.