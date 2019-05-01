View all in Latest
Ipid: Officer accused of raping detained woman to be prosecuted

Constable Enkosi Matiwane allegedly raped a woman in a holding cell at the Grassy Park police station three years ago.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says both South African Police Service (SAPS) management and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have agreed that an officer accused of rape should be prosecuted.

Constable Enkosi Matiwane allegedly raped a woman in a holding cell at the Grassy Park police station three years ago.

Matiwane appeared in court this week.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: “We made recommendations for his prosecution, both to the SAPS management and NPA. In both recommendations, they agreed with us that he should be prosecuted, and on 23 April he was found guilty and dismissed from the police service.”

