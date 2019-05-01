View all in Latest
IEC to implement measures to deal with election day safety concerns

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it was not worried that the threat of gang violence in Cape Town could pose a problem on election day.

An IEC elections 2019 campaign logo seen at the commission’s head offices in Centurion, Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
An IEC elections 2019 campaign logo seen at the commission’s head offices in Centurion, Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it was not worried that the threat of gang violence in Cape Town could pose a problem on election day.

In recent days, gun battles have claimed several lives in Bonteheuwel, bringing the death toll in that area since the start of the year to 28.

The IEC's Courtney Sampson said measures will be put in place to deal with safety concerns.

"I can't speak for the SAPS or the anti-gang units but from our side, I see from our engagements, we are satisfied and comforted by they have plans in place that to us sound very comforting."

22,942 voting stations are expected to open next week Wednesday, while volunteers have been trained for vote counting.

The electoral commission officially launched its national results centre in Pretoria on Tuesday where 48 political parties will be accommodated.

The IEC said that over 60 million national and provincial ballot papers have been printed.

