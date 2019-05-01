Four suspects to appear in court for shooting Worcester girl (6)

The child was sitting at the back of a truck driving in the Avian Park area when she was caught in the crossfire.

CAPE TOWN - Four men are expected to appear in court later this week in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old girl in Worcester.

The little girl, who was on her way home from school at the time, was airlifted to hospital following Monday's shooting.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "The six-year-old child was shot in the head in Avian Park while she was being transported in a Hyundai mini truck from a pre-primary school in Riverview. The victim was airlifted by medical personnel to a hospital in Cape Town for medical treatment. A heavy police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order in the area."

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after she was shot in the head during gang crossfire in Manenberg over the weekend.