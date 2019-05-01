-
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
Is Workers' Day worth celebrating with SA's high unemployment rate?Business
-
In revamp, Facebook bets on small-scale connections, romanceWorld
-
SA consumers warned of knock-on effects from latest fuel price increaseBusiness
-
Mashaba ‘negotiating’ private electricity deal for City of JoburgBusiness
-
Harmony Gold miner dies after fall of ground incidentLocal
-
Samsung denies new Galaxy phone burnt from malfunctioningBusiness
Four suspects to appear in court for shooting Worcester girl (6)
The child was sitting at the back of a truck driving in the Avian Park area when she was caught in the crossfire.
CAPE TOWN - Four men are expected to appear in court later this week in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old girl in Worcester.
The child was sitting at the back of a truck driving in the Avian Park area when she was caught in the crossfire.
The little girl, who was on her way home from school at the time, was airlifted to hospital following Monday's shooting.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "The six-year-old child was shot in the head in Avian Park while she was being transported in a Hyundai mini truck from a pre-primary school in Riverview. The victim was airlifted by medical personnel to a hospital in Cape Town for medical treatment. A heavy police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order in the area."
Meanwhile, a seven-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after she was shot in the head during gang crossfire in Manenberg over the weekend.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.