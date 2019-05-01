Election contest not about filling seats in Parliament - ACDP

ACDP members have formed a human chain in Johannesburg as part of its election campaign ahead of a May Day rally on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has formed a human chain in Johannesburg as part of its election campaign ahead of a May Day rally on Wednesday.

Several members and supporters of the party formed different chains in Roodeport as well as in the Johannesburg CBD.

Party president Kenneth Meshoe said they were not just contesting elections simply to fill seats in Parliament.

“We’re contesting elections to be part of the government because there are many challenges, particularly crime, that the governing party and main opposition do not have answers for.”

At the same time, ACDP Western Cape leader Ferlon Christians has said the party will be in government after the May elections.

The ACDP has over the last 10 years had three members in the National Assembly and one in the provincial legislature.

The ACDP has historically been a partner to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape.

But this time around the party wants to fly solo and is pumping its resources into a campaign it hopes will win the hearts of Western Cape voters.

The party said it's campaigning on Godly values and principles.

Additional reporting by Jason Felix.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)