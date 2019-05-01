EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema address
This will be EFF leader Julius Malema's first visit to the area since service delivery protests erupted in the township last month.
ALEXANDRA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and supporters have begun arriving at the Sankopano Alexandra Stadium in anticipation for leader Julius Malema's arrival.
Malema is expected to address the rally on this Workers' Day in a short while.
Hundreds of EFF supporters have arrived at the Moses Alexandra Stadium where they're eagerly awaiting the EFF leadership's arrival.
Young and old are in their EFF regalia, singing struggle songs.
Police and JMPD are on the ground keeping a close eye on the venue.
#WorkersDay: Today we are in Alexandra for the EFF's May Day rally in the township. EFF supporters are slowing filling up the stadium in their numbers to hear @Julius_S_Malema's address. TL pic.twitter.com/mbQY2I7GRJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
#WorkersDay: The mood at the #EFFMayDayRally at Sankopano Alexandra Stadium. TL pic.twitter.com/4Ebyv5E69i— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
[GALLERY] (1/2)EFF supporters in Makopano Alexandra Stadium. 📸 @Sthezu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
#eff #EFFMayDayRally #workersday pic.twitter.com/SPWRU4ajam
