DA attracts crowds at Hillsong Church rally

Outgoing Premier Helen Zille is set to give her swansong speech to party faithful here today as the DA goes all out to fire up its support base ahead of voting day.

Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Enthusiastic Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters have packed Hillsong Church at Century City, Cape Town, to the rafters for the party’s Workers’ Day rally.

It is also the party’s final rally in the province ahead of polling day next Wednesday.

Outgoing Premier Helen Zille delivered her swansong speech to the party's faithful, as the DA goes all out to fire up its support base ahead of voting day.

The party wants to ensure it strengthens, or at least holds on to, its majority in the province it has governed for the past decade.

DA premier candidate Alan Winde is also set to speak, as is party leader Mmusi Maimane.

