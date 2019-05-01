DA attracts crowds at Hillsong Church rally
Outgoing Premier Helen Zille is set to give her swansong speech to party faithful here today as the DA goes all out to fire up its support base ahead of voting day.
CAPE TOWN - Enthusiastic Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters have packed Hillsong Church at Century City, Cape Town, to the rafters for the party’s Workers’ Day rally.
It is also the party’s final rally in the province ahead of polling day next Wednesday.
Outgoing Premier Helen Zille delivered her swansong speech to the party's faithful, as the DA goes all out to fire up its support base ahead of voting day.
The party wants to ensure it strengthens, or at least holds on to, its majority in the province it has governed for the past decade.
DA premier candidate Alan Winde is also set to speak, as is party leader Mmusi Maimane.
A sea of blue has flooded into the venue where the DA is hosting its #WorkersDay rally 📷 :@CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/v4Ibe49Yez— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
#WorkersDay Outgoing premier of the Western Cape Helen Zille urges the crowd to vote blue CA pic.twitter.com/D6I3rDRFLg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
#WorkersDay Hundreds of people are streaming into the venue @CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/IH5dvXTrjI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2019
