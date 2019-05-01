Cosatu May Day rally underway in Athlone

The day’s activities started with a protest march to Athlone Police Station to register workers’ concerns about the devastating effects of crime and violence on the Cape Flats communities.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) May Day rally is underway at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

The crowd will be addressed by Cosatu national treasurer Freda Oosthuysen, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and South African Communist Party Politburo Member Jeremy Cronin.

Cosatu is expecting as many as 6,000 dedicated members to roll up to Wednesday’s Workers Day celebrations in Athlone.

It’s been billed as a Workers’ Day event, but with just a few more days to go before the legal cut off for electioneering, the African National Congress (ANC) will be sharing the stage with their tripartite alliance partners in a bid to win more votes.

And Cosatu is hoping they'll have an audience of thousands.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said they will use the rally to highlight the plight of exploited workers.

