Cosatu May Day rally underway in Athlone
The day’s activities started with a protest march to Athlone Police Station to register workers’ concerns about the devastating effects of crime and violence on the Cape Flats communities.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) May Day rally is underway at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.
The day’s activities started with a protest march to Athlone Police Station to register workers’ concerns about the devastating effects of crime and violence on the Cape Flats communities.
The crowd will be addressed by Cosatu national treasurer Freda Oosthuysen, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and South African Communist Party Politburo Member Jeremy Cronin.
Cosatu is expecting as many as 6,000 dedicated members to roll up to Wednesday’s Workers Day celebrations in Athlone.
It’s been billed as a Workers’ Day event, but with just a few more days to go before the legal cut off for electioneering, the African National Congress (ANC) will be sharing the stage with their tripartite alliance partners in a bid to win more votes.
And Cosatu is hoping they'll have an audience of thousands.
Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said they will use the rally to highlight the plight of exploited workers.
De Bruyn says they will use the rally to highlight the plight of exploited workers.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema address
-
DA attracts crowds for Workers’ Day rally
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill them
-
No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa address
-
Malema: Alexandra an example of ANC’s failure in governance
-
Is Workers' Day worth celebrating with SA's high unemployment rate?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.