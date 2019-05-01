CAS to make ruling in Caster Semenya case
The Olympian is challenging the International Association of Athletics Federations over its decision to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.
CAPE TOWN - Caster Semenya’s challenge against rules regulating testosterone in female athletes could come to a conclusion on Wednesday.
The Olympian is challenging the International Association of Athletics Federation over its decision to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to hand down its ruling on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, cultural anthropologist Katrina Karkazis said that there are a number of academics who have questioned the IAAF’s research regarding in this field. She's the author of Testosterone: An Unauthorised Biography.
Karkazis contributed to Indian sprinter Dutee Chand’s successful appeal of the IAAF’s testosterone regulation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and served as an expert witness in the hearing in 2015, a case similar in nature to Semenya’s, in which she was also consulted.
After seeing the IAAF’s research for the case, she has once again questioned it.
“If anything, their evidence is weak. It’s not weaker, it was equally weak the first time around.”
She went onto to say that high-profile academics, including South African Dr Ross Trucker, found glaring holes in the IAAF’s research.
“I think the credibility of the IAAF has been undermined by researchers.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
