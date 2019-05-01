Call for 'adaptable' laws as rain dumps Kohli out of IPL
Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were locked in a must-win game against Rajasthan Royals but the match was abandoned late Tuesday due to heavy downpours.
BANGALORE - Cricket pundits on Wednesday called for fresh ideas to prevent key games being abandoned without a result after Virat Kohli's team crashed out of the Indian Premier League following a rain-hit match.
Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were locked in a must-win game against Rajasthan Royals but the match was abandoned late on Tuesday due to heavy downpours.
After the start had been delayed by more than three hours due to rains that left one end of the pitch sodden, organisers reduced the match to the minimum five-overs-a-side.
But further showers meant Rajasthan could not complete even that.
Indian leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took a hat-trick to restrict Bangalore to 62 for seven in five overs and Rajasthan were 41-1 off 3.2 overs when rain stopped play.
Former South African captain Shaun Pollock suggested the match could have started earlier if more "adaptable" rules had allowed bowlers to all use the same, drier end of the pitch.
"When they looked at the pitch and saw there was a water problem could they not have reduced it to a five-over game (earlier) and played from one side?" he told the online Cricbuzz chat show.
"If you know rain is coming on the PGA (golf) tour they don't tee off at one o'clock, they bring it forward then they make it two-tee start and begin at nine o'clock."
"We need to be a little more adaptable. At the end of the day both those teams needed those two points. Somehow a common sense rule should be implemented at times."
Bangalore, who have never won the IPL, have nine points from 13 games and are out of the race for the playoffs with one match to go.
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already made the playoffs while the remaining five teams are still fighting to grab the last two slots.
"Sometimes the players have to give a little bit and sometimes the officials have to give a little bit," former India batsman Ajay Jadeja said on the Cricbuzz chat show.
"Covers need to get better. We still can't be living in an era of uncovered pitches. And there are people who are providing you better covers, you just don't want to spend on it."
Before the start of the match Kohli, the world's number one Test and ODI batsman, had rued losing 10 out of 13 tosses in the current IPL season.
"I was trying to practise the coin toss, nothing seems to be working," Kohli joked.
The world's most popular T20 tournament ends with the final in Hyderabad on 12 May.
Popular in Sport
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules
-
'We still stand with Caster': World rallies support for Semenya after CAS ruling
-
CAS to make ruling in Caster Semenya case
-
Coach hails 'unbelievable' Sundowns as they join Pirates at top
-
Tracked: Caster Semenya's wins, & the IAAF's attempts to stop her
-
Folau row splitting Wallaby dressing room: reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.