Blade Nzimande calls on workers to give ANC decisive poll victory
But SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said this was not a blank cheque as the alliance would hold the ANC to account.
DURBAN - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has called on workers to give the African National Congress (ANC) a decisive victory in May elections but warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that that vote was not a blank cheque.
Nzimande addressed a Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) May Day rally in Durban on Wednesday.
He asked workers where they were when state institutions were being looted, calling on them to be the first whistle-blowers.
He also called on Cosatu to lobby for workers to get housing subsidies from the billions at the Public Investment Corporation.
On Workers Day in 2017, then President Jacob Zuma was told he was unwelcome, with the SACP saying he shouldn’t address events.
But Nzimande sang a different tune on Wednesday: “Vote ANC... give ANC a decisive victory.”
But he said this was not a blank cheque as the alliance would hold the ANC to account.
He also said it was unacceptable that the billions saved by workers were not being used for housing subsidies.
“Trillions of rands are being wasted, why can’t we demand that all public servants have a decent housing subsidy. Workers don’t have decent housing subsidy programme, yet money is being stolen at the Public Investment Corporation.”
Nzimande said the tripartite alliance must succeed to better the lives of workers.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
