Aussie scientists find antidote for deadly box jellyfish sting

-
'Stay true to the blue': Zille urges supporters to keep WC a DA-run provincePolitics
-
MUST READ: The full CAS ruling on Caster Semenya caseSport
-
'We won't vote' - Clermont residents ahead of Ramaphosa's May Day addressPolitics
-
Leave my country alone, Sri Lanka president tells Islamic StateWorld
-
Assange faces jail for UK bail breachWorld
-
No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa addressPolitics
-
MUST READ: The full CAS ruling on Caster Semenya caseSport
-
'We won't vote' - Clermont residents ahead of Ramaphosa's May Day addressPolitics
-
No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa addressPolitics
-
'We still stand with Caster': World rallies support for Semenya after CAS rulingSport
-
EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema addressPolitics
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rulesSport
-
'We won't vote' - Clermont residents ahead of Ramaphosa's May Day addressPolitics
-
No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa addressPolitics
-
EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema addressPolitics
-
DA attracts crowds for Workers’ Day rallyPolitics
-
IEC to implement measures to deal with election day safety concernsLocal
-
‘Til votes do us part’: Twitter pokes fun at election promisesLocal
-
Political leaders in big push to gain support ahead of pollsPolitics
-
Over 774,000 South Africans to cast special votes next weekLocal
-
ANC confident of winning outright majority in GautengPolitics
-
'We won't vote' - Clermont residents ahead of Ramaphosa's May Day addressPolitics
-
No water, no vote: Water struggle for DBN residents ahead of Ramaphosa addressPolitics
-
EFF supporters pack out Alex stadium for Malema addressPolitics
-
DA attracts crowds for Workers’ Day rallyPolitics
-
ANC: Mashaba can't attack and alienate us all the timePolitics
-
Political leaders in big push to gain support ahead of pollsPolitics
-
MIA LINDEQUE: When will Afrikaners cut ties with Steve Hofmeyr?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: It's wrong to say voting changes nothing in SAOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Air Zim: If it's not safe for the president, it’s not safe for anyoneOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Global inequality 25% higher than it would be in climate-stable worldOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: On Freedom Day, whose democracy is it anyway?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Is Workers' Day worth celebrating with SA's high unemployment rate?Business
-
In revamp, Facebook bets on small-scale connections, romanceWorld
-
SA consumers warned of knock-on effects from latest fuel price increaseBusiness
-
Mashaba ‘negotiating’ private electricity deal for City of JoburgBusiness
-
Harmony Gold miner dies after fall of ground incidentLocal
-
Samsung denies new Galaxy phone burnt from malfunctioningBusiness
Popular Topics
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 30 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Samuel L. Jackson blasts Trump’s AmericaLifestyle
-
Film on Catholic priests using nuns as ‘sex slaves’ pulledWorld
-
Netflix, makers of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, team up for Thai cave rescue productionWorld
-
Spike Lee leads tributes to filmmaker John SingletonLifestyle
-
Duchess of Cambridge honoured by Queen ElizabethLifestyle
-
Keen sense of smell linked to longer lifeLifestyle
-
‘A dream come true’: Sports Illustrated features first model in burkini & hijabLifestyle
-
US film director John Singleton dead at age 51Lifestyle
-
Spurs followed protocol after Vertonghen head injury, says PochettinoSport
-
'We still stand with Caster': World rallies support for Semenya after CAS rulingSport
-
Alonso makes Le Mans his endurance swansongSport
-
Caster Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rulesSport
-
Call for 'adaptable' laws as rain dumps Kohli out of IPLSport
-
Wimbledon prize money rises 11.8%Sport
Popular Topics
-
Northern Mozambique ravaged by Cyclone Kenneth
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill themPolitics
-
'This is our base' - ANC's Magashule campaigns in the Western CapePolitics
-
25 years on: The forgotten Khomani San BushmenLocal
-
Low turnout for Tshwane shutdown marchLocal
-
Volatility keeps Dirco quiet on Shiraaz Mohamed survival videoLocal
-
Luthuli clan: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
-
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival videoWorld
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 9°C
Aussie scientists find antidote for deadly box jellyfish sting
Researchers at the University of Sydney had been investigating how the venom is so deadly that one box jellyfish can kill 60 people.
SYDNEY - Australian researchers believe they have found an antidote to a sting from the world's most venomous creature, the much-feared box jellyfish.
Researchers at the University of Sydney had been investigating how the venom is so deadly that one box jellyfish can kill 60 people.
The team noticed the venom needs cholesterol to kill human cells and decided to test whether existing drugs could stop it.
"Since there are lots of drugs available that target cholesterol" the team tried one out, said lead author Raymond Lau.
"It worked," he said. "It's a molecular antidote."
Running tests using human cells and mice, the team found it could stop tissue scarring and pain associated with the sting as long as the medicine was injected within 15 minutes.
Stings from box jellyfish - which can be smaller than a fingernail or up to three metres long depending on the species - can cause acute muscular pain, violent vomiting, feelings of "impending doom", hair that stands on end, strokes, heart failure and death within minutes.
So far they have only tested the sting from the larger, more deadly species.
"We know the drug will stop the necrosis, skin scarring and the pain completely when applied to the skin," said Associate Professor Neely.
"We don't know yet if it will stop a heart attack. That will need more research, and we are applying for funding to continue this work."
The team hopes that eventually a topical cream or spray can be developed to prevent stings that are thought to kill dozens of people each year and hospitalise thousands more.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.