Vavi: Anyone claiming it was better under apartheid, knows nothing about it
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says even with inequalities and injustices, people need to remember and commemorate Workers' Day while fighting against the destruction of quality jobs for precarious forms of employment.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi spoke to 702's Aubrey Masango about the origins of Workers' Day and what the day means to him and his federation.
Vavi said Workers' Day should be celebrated as it was an important holiday and a day of remembrance.
"Workers' Day is where we remember the past, and it is also a day of dedication, this is a day where we recommit ourselves to these new challenges, like 37% unemployment rate in our country which makes us the sixth country in the whole world with such levels of unemployment."
He said even with these inequalities and injustices, people needed to remember and commemorate this day while fighting against the destruction of quality jobs for precarious forms of employment, he explains.
Vavi added there was no doubt in his mind that this period was better for South Africans than the pre-1994 period.
"Any South African who makes a claim that it was better to have lived under apartheid, has no idea what apartheid was all about."
Listen to the audio below for more.
