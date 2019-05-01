ANC: Mashaba can't attack and alienate us all the time

On Tuesday, ANC councillors staged a walkout after Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba claimed that the party was responsible for creating an illegal immigration problem in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has accused Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba of using his State of the City Address to campaign for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

On Tuesday, ANC councillors staged a walkout after Mashaba claimed that the party was responsible for creating an illegal immigration problem in the country.

The ANC's Geoff Makhubo said that the council sitting was turned into a DA rally.

"The mayor is supposed to speak to the residents. We are the biggest party in council even though we're not in government. He can't be attacking us and alienating us all the time, so we thought it's not a proper thing to sit and stay. What are we there for? To receive blows and to be attacked?"

In his address, Mashaba said he was in the process of negotiating a private electricity bill that would ensure the city never experienced power outages again due to problems at Eskom.

Mashaba said the City of Johannesburg was working to strike a deal with Kelvin power station - an independent power producer.

He said the power station had been contracted to the city during previous rounds of load shedding, but the deal was withdrawn by Eskom when he took office.

The Johannesburg mayor said if the city were to restart the agreement with the independent power producer, load shedding would be a thing of the past.

“If this is achieved the city will have a licence to procure 600 megawatts from Kelvin, which has the ability to prevent all load shedding up to and including stage 6.

"Can you imagine, as a city, being able to tell our residents and businesses that load shedding will never be experienced in Johannesburg again?”