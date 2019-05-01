ANC confident of winning outright majority in Gauteng
The party said it contracted independent researchers who have predicted that it will enjoy an increase in votes during this year’s election.
JOHANNESBURG - As political parties round up their final days of campaigning before elections, the African National Congress (ANC) said that it was confident that it would win an outright majority in the highly prized Gauteng province.
The party said it contracted independent researchers who have predicted that it will enjoy an increase in votes during this year’s election.
However, it said that it cannot be drawn into giving figures of the research, claiming to be protecting the numbers from opposition parties.
The ANC in Gauteng said that their research showed there was an increase in support among black people from all classes.
However, ANC head of elections in Gauteng Lebogang Maile said that they would like to get more support from other racial groups.
"We still have blacks and whites voting for us. We want more of them voting for us and we have a decent number of coloureds and Indians but it's not where we want it to be."
Maile said that backing for the party was not as bad as it has been purported.
A recent Ipsos poll found that support for the ANC had dropped to almost 57%, while the Institute of Race Relations showed the ANC would win a majority vote nationally.
More in Politics
-
More must be done to fight corruption among unions - Cosatu, Numsa
-
Is Workers' Day worth celebrating with SA's high unemployment rate?
-
Mashaba says City of Joburg provided over 6,000 RDP homes in 2 years
-
Julius Malema: White people know that we’ll never kill them
-
'This is our base' - ANC's Magashule campaigns the Western Cape
-
DA admits retaining Western Cape won’t be easy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.