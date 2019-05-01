ANC confident of winning outright majority in Gauteng

The party said it contracted independent researchers who have predicted that it will enjoy an increase in votes during this year’s election.

JOHANNESBURG - As political parties round up their final days of campaigning before elections, the African National Congress (ANC) said that it was confident that it would win an outright majority in the highly prized Gauteng province.

The party said it contracted independent researchers who have predicted that it will enjoy an increase in votes during this year’s election.

However, it said that it cannot be drawn into giving figures of the research, claiming to be protecting the numbers from opposition parties.

The ANC in Gauteng said that their research showed there was an increase in support among black people from all classes.

However, ANC head of elections in Gauteng Lebogang Maile said that they would like to get more support from other racial groups.

"We still have blacks and whites voting for us. We want more of them voting for us and we have a decent number of coloureds and Indians but it's not where we want it to be."

Maile said that backing for the party was not as bad as it has been purported.

A recent Ipsos poll found that support for the ANC had dropped to almost 57%, while the Institute of Race Relations showed the ANC would win a majority vote nationally.