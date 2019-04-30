-
Another child wounded in gang shooting in Western Cape
-
Damage from EC floods likely to exceed R80m - municipality
-
Activists unhappy with delays in case against teacher accused of sex abuse
-
CT cop dismissed after being found guilty of rape
-
What a coalition govt means for the South African voter
-
ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet size
-
-
Ferrari have to start delivering, says HamiltonSport
-
Stones says Man City experience key in Premier League raceSport
-
Medal citizen: Caster Semenya’s sporting successSport
-
Australia's Warner sees run-packed World CupSport
-
Semenya decision to be announced by CAS on WednesdaySport
-
Liverpool's flying full-backs ready for Barca testSport
-
Low turnout for Tshwane shutdown marchLocal
-
Volatility keeps Dirco quiet on Shiraaz Mohamed survival videoLocal
-
Luthuli clan: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
-
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival videoWorld
-
Mashatile: 'A vote for the ANC is a vote for growth'Local
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
Zulu suspends 9 officials from Small Business Dept over corruption, fraud
Small Business Development Department Minister Lindiwe Zulu placed the employees on suspension for their alleged involvement in corruption and fraud.
CAPE TOWN - Nine officials from the Small Business Development Department have been suspended.
Minister Lindiwe Zulu placed the employees on suspension for their alleged involvement in corruption and fraud.
The department's parliamentary oversight committee said that during oversight visits between 2014 and 2017 to KwaZulu-Natal, MPs found that department grants meant for small, medium and micro-enterprises, as well as cooperatives, weren't being used properly.
The visits included the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
A forensic probe was then launched by the Auditor-General's office.
