Zulu suspends 9 officials from Small Business Dept over corruption, fraud

Small Business Development Department Minister Lindiwe Zulu placed the employees on suspension for their alleged involvement in corruption and fraud.

CAPE TOWN - Nine officials from the Small Business Development Department have been suspended.

The department's parliamentary oversight committee said that during oversight visits between 2014 and 2017 to KwaZulu-Natal, MPs found that department grants meant for small, medium and micro-enterprises, as well as cooperatives, weren't being used properly.

The visits included the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

A forensic probe was then launched by the Auditor-General's office.