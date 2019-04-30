View all in Latest
Tourist robbed and stabbed in Bo-Kaap

She’s believed to be a tourist who was exploring the area before an assailant attacked her with a knife.

ER24 paramedics at a crime scene in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, where a woman was robbed and stabbed. Picture: ER24.
ER24 paramedics at a crime scene in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, where a woman was robbed and stabbed. Picture: ER24.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been hospitalised after she was robbed and stabbed in Bo-Kaap.

The incident occurred earlier on Tuesday.

She’s believed to be a tourist who was exploring the area before an assailant attacked her with a knife.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, shortly before 11am, they found another medical service along with the police and the fire department already in attendance. Upon further assessment, the woman was found lying on the ground and being assessed by the medical service.

“ER24 helped to stabilise the patient before she was transported to the hospital for further medical care.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

