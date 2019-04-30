What a coalition govt means for the South African voter

Some experts say the 8 May election could be a turning point in South African politics, adding that a coalition government is possible.

But what would a coalition government mean for the South African voter and the economy?

An expert, citing Nelson Mandela Bay, says coalitions can become very unstable.

Mike Law, a political analyst and researcher, said: “It’s very difficult for the voter to decide where to put their vote and what this would mean for stability.”

