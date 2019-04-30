View all in Latest
WC Transport MEC wants law changed in wake of bloody weekend on roads

At least 34 people died in crashes across the province over the past weekend.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape transport authorities have raised concern following another bloody weekend on the roads.

At least 34 people died in crashes across the province over the past weekend.

On Sunday alone, 15 deaths were reported.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says there won't be a drop in the number of deaths until the law enables officials to take more effective action against drivers.

“The real issue for me is accountability. Until we change the law and rules, where every driver involved in a collision is temporarily suspended following a full investigation, I think you’ll start having drivers wake up and take accountability.”

Nearly 40 people died over the Easter long weekend.

